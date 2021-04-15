Talbott Steam Innovation School held a special pledge of allegiance for military children

COLORADO SPRINGS — The month of April celebrates the children of service members across the country.

On Thursday, a very special salute to those currently serving and their families at Talbott STEAM Innovation School in Colorado Springs.

“The ability to bring to the light the experiences of our young people who are also impacted by the military they also serve in a sense,” Principal Diane Fox said.

“My dad goes on trips that take really long or really short,” Adalynn Willingham said.

“When he helps people he was very nice and kind,” Aubrey Walker said.

“When he comes back, I feel much happy,” Zoey Torez said.

Friday, April 16 is also purple day in honor of the military child. They encourage everyone who can to wear purple.