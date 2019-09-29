T.A.P.S. benefit concert strikes a chord with artist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saturday at the Boot Barn Hall in Colorado Springs, Nashville songwriters came together to benefit families of fallen military heroes.

The show raised money and awareness for the organization called T.A.P.S. the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

For more than 25 years, TAPS has provided ongoing emotional support, resources, comfort, and care to more than 90,000 surviving military family members, giving them a national network of trained peers, and camps for kids.

>> Tap here to learn more.