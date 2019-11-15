Sweet homecoming Thursday for nearly 300 soldiers returning home

FORT CARSON — It was a happy scene Thursday morning at the Mountain Post as another group of soldiers returns home from deployment.

295 soldiers returned home from a 9-month deployment in the middle east.

The soldiers are with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team 4th Infantry Division. The brigade deployed to Kuwait in February of 2019 in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

“Colorado Springs is always great with their support level the police and the civilians’ everyone in Colorado Springs is great,” Sergeant First Class Joshua Reed said.

“It was like our first date all over again, butterfly’s in my stomach just so happy to have him home,” army wife Monique Reed said.

While in the Kingdom of Jordan, the soldiers participated in exercises with more than 8,000 other soldiers from 30 nations.

More soldiers are set to come home this weekend. A homecoming ceremony for 280 soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will be held Saturday night at 9:45.