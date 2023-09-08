(SPONSORED) — The Special Forces Foundation will host “Shatter the Silence, Hope Heals” on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Red Leg Brewing in Colorado Springs.

“The purpose of the event is to normalize talking about suicide within the Special Forces community,” said Dean Goble, U.S. Army Green Beret and Volunteer with the Special Forces Foundation. “It’s about supporting our community, our brothers that are struggling, and our families that have been impacted by suicide.”

The Special Forces Foundation is teaming up with various foundations to join together to raise awareness for mental health. Food, drinks, live music, raffle drawings, and much more are offered at this family-friendly event. 100% of all donations and sponsorships from the event go to Special Forces families that have been impacted by suicide.

The Veterans Voice Podcast from Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center discusses the issue of suicide and mental health that military members face. For more information, listen to the Shatter the Silence podcast.

“A lot of times mental health is silenced and overlooked thus leading to family loss and heartbreak,” said Goble. “Special Forces Foundation, along with others, want to shatter that silence and help those hurting know that hope helps to heal.”

You’re invited to join the Special Forces Foundation on Sept. 10 at Red Leg Brewing, located at 2323 Garden of the Gods Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a day of raising awareness. In addition to music and food at the event, therapists and psychologists will be on hand to help with tips and tricks.

If you or anyone you know are struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, chat, or text.

“Mental health is a battle no one can take on alone and we are here to tell you we have your back,” said Goble.