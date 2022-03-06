COLORADO SPRINGS – Saturday, some of Colorado’s brightest and best high school graduates received their nominations from Congressman Doug Lamborn to the nation’s military academies.

To get the nomination from the congressman, The students have to go through testing and an interview with a panel.

“These Coloradans have demonstrated a remarkable level of talent, work ethic, academic success, and a deep commitment to patriotism,” said Lamborn in a statement.

Many thanked not only Lamborn but also their parents.

“For me, it’s just exemplifying the traits that I wanted. My dad’s a hard worker; he really taught me to never give up in whatever I do,” said Alex Choy, a nominee for the U.S. Military academy at West Point.

The ten nominees were chosen from a list of one hundred students.

They’ll find out if they got into the academies they hoped for by April.