State of the Wing: ‘Exciting time to be at Peterson Air Force Base’

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s an exciting time to be at Peterson Air Force Base. The enthusiastic words from the new commander during the State of the Wing Wednesday.

Colonel Thomas Falzarano has been at Peterson for 12 years, but he’s only been in command for the last four months. He admits he’s taking over during a dramatic and challenging time.

With the relaunch of Space Command and talk of a Space Force the new commander said he can’t wait to see the changes on the horizon.

“If there’s one thing I want you to walk away with after listening to me and talk to all of the experts, leaders around the room here, that is, the center of the space work fighting culture, the center of transforming space to a war fighting domain, is right here, 21st base wing and the Peterson Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain and 20 plus locations around the world, this is the foundation of where it’s happening right now,” Col. Falzarano said.

The base plays a large role in the Colorado Springs economy employing about 14,000 personnel and 23,000 retired personnel with an annual economic impact of over a billion dollars.