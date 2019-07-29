Special Forces Foundation hosts fundraiser for families of fallen Green Berets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Special Forces Foundation hosted a fundraiser Saturday for the families of the Fort Carson Green Berets killed in action this year.

The organization’s goal is to immediately assist families whose loved ones die in the line of duty.

“Gold Star Families, when they lose their loved one, their kids, anything, you just want to get them back to normal as fast as possible,” Drew White with the Special Forces Foundation said. “That’s all it’s about. You can’t ever really fix that part, but you want to make sure that their pattern of the way they live doesn’t change too much.”