(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, May 31, Congressman Doug Lamborn announced the decision by the Secretary of the U.S. Air Force to make Colorado Springs the permanent location of four U.S. Space Force (USSF) entities.

According to a press release from Lamborn’s office, the Department of the Air Force has determined that Space Delta 12, Space Delta 15, the 74th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadron (ISR), and the 75th ISR Squadron will be permanently based at Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Air Force Base.

“Colorado Springs continues to prove itself as the premier location for our nation’s space defense operations,” said Lamborn. “I am pleased to announce that more than 500 personnel from Space Delta 12, Space Delta 15, and the 74th and 75th ISR squadrons will permanently join the 20 current space missions at our five military installations in Colorado Springs. I applaud the Department of Defense for selecting Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Space Force Base to house so many of our nation’s most valuable U.S. Space Force personnel and operations.”

According to Lamborn’s release, Colorado Springs is home to more than 250 space, aerospace, and defense companies. Billions of dollars are planned for investment in Colorado Springs by defense companies including Lockheed Martin, Microchip, Bluestaq, Aerospace Corporation, L3 Harris, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman, among others.

This decision only determines the future basing for these specific Space Force assets, and no decision has been announced concerning the permanent basing of Space Command, which was suggested to move from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama by President Trump in 2021.