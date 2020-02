Southern Colorado students nominated for service academies

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday during a ceremony held at the National Museum of WWII Aviation, Congressman Doug Lamborn announced the names of 66 students from Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District who received a Service Academy nomination.

The nominees were selected based on meeting or exceeding the rigorous requirements of the respective academy and Congressman Lamborn’s office out of 112 applications.

“It’s a tremendous honor, I’m very grateful that I’ve has this opportunity. Just growing up here in Colorado Springs right across the street from the Air Force Academy. It’s been a life long dream of mine to attend as a cadet, so this is just the next step forward. I’m really excited to be taking this extra step,” said Matthew “Jack” Carpenter, a nominee.

Congressman Lamborn issued the following statement:

“I am always inspired by those who serve in our Armed Forces and the families that support them. Nominating young people to serve as future leaders in the military is an important part of my job and one that I take seriously. Each of these nominees has demonstrated a remarkable level of talent and a deep commitment to patriotism. They are all uniquely qualified to serve as our future military leaders. Our service academies will develop these bright young men and women to become the next generation of defense leadership. I wish them all the very best as they answer the call to serve our great nation.

Congressman Lamborn’s Class of 2024 Academy Nominations for the Fifth Congressional District:

U.S. Military Academy (Army)

David Bellas, Jr.- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Jacqueline Bishop- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Abigail Estampador- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Abigail Fisher- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Gabriel Glen- Monument, Colorado

Jonathan Iverson- Monument, Colorado

Kai Kam- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Christian Matthews- Monument, Colorado

Madeline Moen- Fountain, Colorado

Joseph Padilla- Colorado Springs, Colorado

David-Jude Palis- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Gustavo Sanchez, Jr.- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Alan Smethers- Buena Vista, Colorado

Devon Smith- Fountain, Colorado

David Torrence- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Creighton Werner- Colorado Springs, Colorado

David Zydonis- Colorado Springs, Colorado

U.S. Air Force Academy

Travis Ambrose- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Laudan Archuleta- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Matthew Carpenter, Jr.- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Amy Cinnamon- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Anthony Delgado- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Garrett Duling, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Megan DuMond- Monument, Colorado

Zane Hall- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Jared Holland- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Hunter Hughes- Peyton, Colorado

Angelina LoCricchio- Colorado Springs, Colorado

James Matchette- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Andrew McCann- Monument, Colorado

Genevieve Pace- Peyton, Colorado

Andrew Pixley- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Zachary Pribyl- Monument, Colorado

Christian Seiber- Fairplay, Colorado

Camryn Slade- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Sara Sorenson- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Shelby Wood, Colorado Springs, Colorado

U.S. Naval Academy

Zachary Almadani- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Benjamin Bancroft- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Dean Boerrigter, Jr.- Peyton, Colorado

Joseph Carochi- Canon City, Colorado

Sydney Day- Monument, Colorado

Jacob Granados- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Joseph Hunter-Colorado Springs, Colorado

Kyle Ketchell- Monument, Colorado

Morgan Kreb- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Justin Lee- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Ricardo Limas- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Dylan Medina- Fairplay, Colorado

Brendan Miller- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Lachlan Mulig- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Wesley Parker- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colby Pitts- Salida, Colorado

Katrina Robertson- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Jonathan Tidwell- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Cradler Volmar- Peyton, Colorado

Sam Wahl- Monument, Colorado

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Layne Andersen- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Autumn Choate- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Andrew Cicere- Monument, Colorado

Alyssa Klark- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Luke Louthan- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Adam Mortensen- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Amelia Niswonger- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Bradley Richard- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Daniel Wilson- Colorado Springs, Colorado