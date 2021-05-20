Soldiers return to Fort Carson from deployment Thursday

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Families and friends reunited Thursday, after soldiers from members of the 4th Combat Aviation Bridgade returned home after a year of deployment.

A ceremony was held at Fort Carson to mark the happy occasion. One mother traveled as far as Mississippi so she could greet her son when he arrived back to Fort Carson.

“It’s hard to put into words when you see your son and your so proud of what they do and so thankful of what they do to fight for your freedom,” Gina Mulholland said. “I’m just so proud and I missed him. he’s such a good guy and I’m just glad and thankful to have him home.”

The soldiers will get time off before getting back to work at Fort Carson.