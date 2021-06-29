Soldiers compete in annual Fort Carson Ivy Week

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The 4th Infantry Division’s Ivy Week is underway at Fort Carson. Monday, soldiers competed in a pistol competition.

Through Friday, soldiers from all units will compete in team and individual sports. This year’s event brings several key themes, including Operation People First, Winning Matters, Legacy, and Lethality.

“It’s building the cohesion at this level that enables the higher collective units to fight together and ultimately win,” Lt. Col. Tom Carroll said.

“We’re excited to get out here,” Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Gaskin said. “It’s been a long time coming to be able to get vaccinated, take our masks off, and get out here and really compete and see where we’re at as an Army.”

Monday, soldiers took part in the Best Squad Competition, a challenge that required nine-man squads to run 4.47 miles while stopping to perform Army tasks along the route. Wednesday, they’ll compete in the sniper round.