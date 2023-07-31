(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Leaders in Colorado are praising the decision not to relocate Space Command from Colorado Springs, after President Joe Biden officially made the decision on Monday, July 31.

According to senior U.S. officials that spoke to the Associated Press (AP), Biden was convinced by the head of Space Command, Gen. James Dickinson, who argued that moving headquarters now would jeopardize military readiness.

Southern Colorado leaders are echoing that sentiment, and applauding the decision and its impacts on American national security and the Colorado Springs community.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade

“Today’s announcement is an affirmation of what we already know. Colorado Springs is the home of space. Our City is now proud to be the permanent home of U.S. Space Command, and we are committed to its long-term success. It is clear this final decision is in the best interest of our national security and is the most responsible use of taxpayer dollars. I want to express our thanks to President Biden, and to our Colorado military delegation – Senators Senator Michael Bennet and John W. Hickenlooper, Congressmen Doug Lamborn and Jason Crow, Governor Jared Polis , our El Paso County, Commissioners, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and our defense industry leadership, along with former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers – who joined together and advocated to keep this mission in our community. Today marks the beginning of the next chapter of our city’s long and proud military history and Colorado Springs will continue to rally around and support our service members, veterans, and their families.”

Congressman Joe Neguse

“For years, I have advocated for the Biden administration to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado, and am proud to have worked with Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper and fellow members of Colorado’s congressional delegation on the same. The Biden administration’s decision is in the best interest of our country and our national security, and will ensure Colorado remains home to Space Command for years to come. As both a Member of Congress and a former CU Regent, I’m confident that Colorado has the ideal ecosystem for maintaining U.S. Space Command. Our state is home to the nation’s leading scientific laboratories and research institutions – in fact, it has the highest concentration of federal research labs outside of the Washington D.C. area. In addition, Colorado also has the second-largest aerospace economy and an aerospace workforce that has grown by 30% over the last five years. Put simply, this decision puts our national security, innovation, and the service members and civilians who serve at Space Command, first.”

Senator John Hickenlooper

“For two and a half years we’ve known any objective analysis of this basing decision would reach the same conclusion we did, that Peterson Space Force Base is the best home for Space Command. After two investigations and rigorous review by the Department of Defense, the administration has made the decision that’s in our country’s best interest. Most importantly, this decision firmly rejects the idea that politics – instead of national security – should determine basing decisions central to our national security. We’re grateful to the service members and civilians who serve at Space Command, keeping us safe at the cutting edge of this new frontier.”

Senator Michael Bennet

“Over the past two and half years, we have repeatedly made the case that the Trump Administration’s decision to relocate U.S. Space Command was misguided. Today’s decision restores integrity to the Pentagon’s basing process and sends a strong message that national security and the readiness of our Armed Forces drive our military decisions. Colorado is the rightful home for U.S. Space Command, and our state will continue to lead America in space for years to come.”

Representative Lauren Boebert

“I’m very happy to see that our efforts were heard and US Space Command will remain in Colorado Springs. Our entire state delegation worked across party lines to put Colorado’s interest first on this major military investment. Colorado is the one and only home the Space Command has ever known and it will remain that way!”

Governor Jared Polis

“This thoughtful and correct decision to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs guarantees operational success for decades and improves our national defense. I am grateful to the strong, bipartisan coalition of leaders across Colorado.”

El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf

“I am absolutely thrilled with the decision to keep U.S. Space Command in its home in Colorado Springs. I am also pleased that the decision-makers recognized that keeping U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs is best for our nation’s taxpayers and security. This success is the result of the hard work of many organizations, elected officials, and staff members. I’d like to thank the entire Colorado delegation including Congress Doug Lamborn and Senators Bennett and Hickenlooper as well as the City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County Team and the Chamber and EDC for their hard work and collaboration.”