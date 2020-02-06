People wanted for ‘unaccompanied’ veteran’s funeral Friday

BRISTOL, TN – AUGUST 18: Members of the military hold the flag during the national anthem prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 18, 2018 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — An El Paso County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post is looking for people to attend an Air Force veteran’s funeral Friday.

In a Facebook post, Cheyenne Mountain VFW Post 3917 said Staff Sgt. Clyde Baldwin has no known family members. He served from 1950 to 1970.

He will be laid to rest at 9 a.m. Friday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

“Please help get the word out for a good showing,” the VFW post wrote.

The cemetery is located southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport. The address is: 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, 80925.