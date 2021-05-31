Paying tribute to the fallen at Evergreen Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS — Evergreen Heritage hosted its annual Memorial Day commemoration in Colorado Springs. It’s a day for the military that is sacred.

“We gather here and the Evergreen Cemetery this Memorial Day to honor all the past, present members of the Armed Forces of the United States,” Tracy Quinn, ceremony leader said. “Every year on Memorial Daya we are here to memorialize George Mason.”

Trooper Mason served Troop 10 M Troop the 10th U.S. Calvary Regiment Buffalo Soldier. He passed away in Colorado Springs in 1929.

“We want Memorial Day to be a strict strong memory of the reasons why we can move and go places and why we can be here,” Quinn said. “It doesn’t matter what color uniform I wear, it doesn’t matter the color skin I have, what matters is each and every one of us remembers that we cannot be here and survive without each and every one of us.”

Evergreen was established shortly after the town was founded in 1871, and deeded to the City of Colorado Springs in 1875 by city founder, General William Jackson Palmer. As such, the 220-acre Evergreen Cemetery enjoys a unique historical tie to the Colorado Springs community. In 1993, Evergreen was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, only the second cemetery in the state to receive such an honor.