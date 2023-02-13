Part II: Giving 'Hope' to veterans struggling with trauma

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — For retired army medic and Silver Star recipient, Chris Cordova, his story doesn’t end in defeat to his guilt and traumas. Cordova found ‘Hope’ and now he’s asking veterans to take a chance as he did.

“People died, sent to risk their life so I could still be here. I’m raising a family and then there are others, you know, mothers, fathers who don’t have their children anymore. Guilt is a big, difficult emotion to deal with that I don’t think that’s ever going to go away,” Cordova says.

The memories imprinted as graphic images will always stick with him, according to Cordova.

“They’re not things that disappear with time, unfortunately,” Cordova says. “Meeting the family members of the soldiers who were killed is probably one of the hardest things that I’ve had to do in my life.”

Courtesy of Chris Cordova; Cordova sits by the flag of Afghanistan

Courtesy of Chris Cordova; Cordova speaking to soldiers

Recently out of the military in 2020, Cordova works as a physicians assistant at St. Thomas More hospital in Cañon City where he’s helping veterans cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), just like himself. It’s where Cordova also decided to take a chance and tee it up for a different type of therapy.

“The golf course is a very serene, pristine place and I think it’s a great contrast to a lot of the vivid combat memories and images that are still in our mind,” Cordova states.

He is among 20 selected ambassadors across the United States to represent Colorado for the Professional Golf Association of America’s (PGA) Helping Our Patriots Everywhere (Hope) program.

PGA Hope introduces golf to veterans and active duty military to enhance physical mental, social, and emotional well-being, according to its website. The program offers free golf lessons led by PGA professionals who are also trained in military cultural competency.

“It’s just a good opportunity to get [veterans] involved in golf and experience some of the healing impacts that golf can offer,” states Cordova. “I feel that the quietness, the self-reflection when you’re out by yourself… help heal, find peace within your mental state when you’re out on the course.”

Veterans with PTSD who experience hypervigilance, nightmares, anger, and irritability among other symptoms can find solace in the therapeutic allure of golf. For Cordova, it’s the vain pursuit of perfection that keeps him driven toward improving his game.

“People who have spent their careers, their lives trying to seek perfection, golf is a game that is impossible to perfect. So you’re going to continue to try to get better at it. That’s the draw, the catch to golf,” says Cordova

Courtesy of Chris Cordova; Two soldiers pose for a picture

Courtesy of Chris Cordova; A solider’s meal

Courtesy of Chris Cordova; Soldiers seen eating at the table

Courtesy of Chris Cordova; A group of soldiers take a picture

Courtesy of Chris Cordova; Cordova stands for a picture

Courtesy of Chris Cordova; A soldier rests in the shadows of foliage

More importantly, Cordova wants veterans to know that PGA Hope is one of many programs available to help veterans transition back into civilian life.

“In the military, you have a certain identity,” Cordova states. “A lot of soldiers struggle because they’re made to be an indestructible force in the military. We have to because we have to go face pretty harrowing experiences.”

Not knowing what their new identity is, many veterans find it difficult to realize who they are outside of service. Navigating the transition into “normal days, just like normal people,” is made more difficult by the invisible burdens that are too often kept hidden.

“There’s a big misconception amongst veterans that the general public doesn’t care about what we’ve been through,” said Cordova. “I know from firsthand experience that a large portion of the population, especially here in Southern Colorado, is incredibly thankful for what veterans have done.”

Now, Cordova is helping the soldiers who did make it home, getting them through post-combat life on the course.

“PGA Hope is a fantastic program for veterans that’s going to introduce a different aspect of life that they didn’t think of before,” Cordova says. “The beauty of the course is something that just can’t be described… you have to get out there and experience it for yourself.”

Cordova enlisted in the military at the age of 17 without any ‘grand plan.’ He served ten years as an enlisted soldier before commissioning as a physicians assistant in the army. Cordova would continue to serve for an additional 14 years for combat deployments overseas until his retirement as a Major at the division headquarters level as a Director of Clinical Operations for the Fourth Infantry Division.

Although he started young and unsure of his future, Cordova’s story would become one to inspire veterans and his community with a message of ‘Hope.’

