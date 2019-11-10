Parker people start holiday donation drive for Fort Carson soldiers

FORT CARSON — A group of people living in Parker, Colorado have taken the time this holiday season to donate turkeys, socks and coats to those stationed at Fort Carson.

“I can’t imagine what those families go through on a day to day basis. Some being deployed, going out and coming back,” Rob Nelson, Owner of Nelson’s Graphic Design said.

Nelson said he got involved with this donation drive with help from Stacey James who started it back when she was Mrs. Parker in 2017.

“This is a way to distress our troops this time of year so, they can focus on their families,” James said.

Both Nelson and James have a connection to the military life. Nelson’s father was a World War II Veteran and James said she grew up on military bases all over the country.

Together they started the Black Socks and Turkey Drive. They collect socks, turkeys, gift cards and coats all to be taken down to the Warriors Wearhouse at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.

“If I can make an impact on a military family or a veteran that could use some items, that is what brings the most meaning to me,” Nelson said.

Warriors Wearhouse distributes the items to those on base. They sent FOX21 a statement about the donation drive:

“Warriors Warehouse and the Redistribution Center was recommended to Rob by Sock It To Em Sock Campaign coloradononprofits.org, last year around Thanksgiving time. This year they are participating again in donations for turkeys, black socks, gift cards and coats. These items are for our military personnel and their families. They are donated to the Warriors warehouse located on Fort Carson and then we distribute it. The Colorado Springs community can get involved by donating new coats of all sizes for the entire family. We also need new Christmas toys for ages 1 through 17, gift cards, and food drives for non-perishable items, diapers needed at this time are newborn, size 1 and 4. The Warriors warehouse on Fort Carson serves active duty personnel any branch of service located in the Colorado Springs area with household items donated by businesses. We also have a food bank and a small baby bank, done on referrals only.” – Donna Swanson the WW Director.

Nelson said their big event is Monday, Veteran’s Day, at SkyView Academy in Highlands Ranch. For those living in Colorado Springs who want to help they can always drop off donations at the Warriors Warehouse.