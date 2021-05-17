Operation Homefront helps 100 families at Star-Spangled Babies event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local families and their newborns got some help at Operation Homefront’s Star-Spangled Babies event Saturday.

At the drive-thru event, 100 families received diapers, wipes, bottles, and all the essentials new families need.

Operation Homefront is a nonprofit organization that helps ease the burden for military families so they can financially sustain living in the communities they defend.

Operation Homefront will also have back-to-school and holiday drives later this year. Visit operationhomefront.org for more information.

