Northrop Grumman completes successful Precision Strike Missile Rocket Motor Static Test

ROCKET CENTER, W.Va. — Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) successfully completed a static test of its Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) rocket motor as part of its motor qualification effort. Officials say the test supports the necessary requirements to validate the company’s motor design for production.

“With another successful rocket motor test complete, we are one step closer to providing the U.S. Army with a next-generation, long range fires capability,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president, missile products, Northrop Grumman. “Our new motor delivers enhanced performance that translates to increased weapon load out and standoff for our warfighter.”

According to test leaders, the test validated that the motor met all performance requirements after being conditioned to extreme cold temperatures. The rocket motor will undergo a series of additional qualification tests before initial fielding in 2023.

PrSM will replace the Army’s Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), significantly extending range and doubling the load out by providing two missiles per launch pod versus ATACMS’ single missile. This upgrade is made possible by the new Northrop Grumman PrSM rocket motor, which incorporates the latest high performance solid propulsion technologies as well as enhanced soldier-safety features.

Northrop Grumman will produce the PrSM propulsion system at its manufacturing facility at the Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in Rocket Center.