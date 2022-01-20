Nordic Combined Soldier-athletes selected to represent USA at upcoming Winter Olympic Games

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Two Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program were selected for the 2022 U.S. Nordic Combined Ski Team which will compete in the Winter Olympic Games next month.

Spc. Jasper Good, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Spc. Benjamin Loomis, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, both earned spots to compete in Beijing.

This will be both Loomis’ and Good’s second winter Olympic Games, having previously competed in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“I love Nordic combined,” said Good. “It’s a unique combination of endurance and technical skills. It takes time and hard work to see rewarding improvements.”

Jasper Good

Both athletes have been competing in the 2021-2022 FIS Nordic Combined World Cup circuit in Europe leading up to the announcement.

Loomis narrowly missed a previous automatic Olympic qualification in Lake Placid, New York, on December 25, 2021, where he finished in second place.

“I am humbled and very proud to be representing the United States of America as both a Soldier and an athlete,” said Loomis. “Representing this country is a true honor and something I hope will inspire future generations.”

Nordic combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center. The three events are scheduled to take place on February 9, 15, and 17.