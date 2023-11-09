(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo County High School (PCHS) held its annual Veterans Day Assembly on Thursday, Nov. 9, and honored a 98-year-old WWII veteran with a standing ovation that brought him to tears.

“I’ve never had anything like this in my life happen to me,” said Sam Stephens, a WWII veteran and grandfather of PCHS teacher Abigail Johnson. “I think God decided I’ve been through enough bad times, he’s going to give me a long life.”

Students, staff, and the community came together on Thursday at PCHS to honor the service and sacrifice of Stephens and veterans like him, some of whom never came home.

“There was seven of us went to war together, and I’m the only one that came home, all the rest of them didn’t make it,” said Stephens. “And I don’t talk about that very much.”

As for what the sacrifices made by Stephens and those who fought beside him mean to the Home of Heroes, and for the United States, PCHS ROTC Senior Hunter Bechaver explained it means everything.

“They were willing to give the ultimate sacrifice for our country… and without that, I mean, we really wouldn’t be the home of the brave,” said Bechaver.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe

In honor of those brave men and women that will never know how deeply their sacrifice is felt, the PCHS gymnasium filled with community members that stood to applaud and cheer for Stephens.

“The Veteran’s Day Assembly at Pueblo County High School is a cherished tradition that is deeply ingrained in the culture of our institution and the broader community,” said Principal Brian Dalka.

Dalka said the annual assembly serves as an opportunity for PCHS family to pay their respects and offer gratitude to the past Hornets who have served in the armed forces, as well as the many community members who have answered the call to duty.

“What I’ve seen today, a thousand people stood up and applauded for me… that doesn’t happen very much to anybody. It made me real proud,” Stephens said as he held a bouquet of flowers and an American flag. “I cried. I did. I had to wipe my eyes. I have never in my life had anything as grateful as what happened today.”