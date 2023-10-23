(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — 145 soldiers were welcomed home overnight on Monday, Oct. 23 as they returned to Fort Carson after a nine-month deployment to the Central Command area of operations.

  • A baby smiles and waves toward the camera alongside a sign as he waits for his father's arrival at the 4-4 Assault Helicopter Battalion Homecoming ceremony at Fort Carson Colorado, Oct 23, 2023. The ceremony symbolized the return of U.S. Army 4th Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment 4th Combat Aviation Brigade 4th Infantry Division to Fort Carson from deployment in support of the U.S. Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve effort to support, deter and reinforce. The 4-4 AHB provided command and control to U.S. ground forces that enabled security and cooperation with partner militaries contributing to regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas)
  A U.S. Army Soldier of 4th Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, walks hand in hand with his wife and two children at the 4-4 Assault Helicopter Battalion Homecoming ceremony exiting the 4-4 AHB Hangar Building on Fort Carson Colorado, Oct 23, 2023.
  A woman shows off the sign she made for her returning loved U.S. Army Soldier of 4th Battalion, 4th Aviation regiment 4th Combat Aviation Brigade 4th Infantry Division at the 4-4 Attack Helicopter Battalion Homecoming ceremony at Fort Carson Colorado, Oct 23, 2023.
  U.S. Army Soldiers of 4th Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, march through the hangar doors of the 4-4 Attack Helicopter Battalion Homecoming ceremony at Fort Carson Colorado, Oct 23, 2023.
  After the 4-4 Assault Helicopter Battalion Homecoming ceremony, a whole family embraces each other at Fort Carson Colorado, Oct 23, 2023.
  U.S. Army Col. Nicholas J. Ploetz, Commander 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, addresses the audience during the 4-4 Assault Helicopter Battalion Homecoming ceremony, at Fort Carson Colorado, Oct 23, 2023.
  A U.S. Army Soldier of 4th Battalion, 4th Aviation, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, embraces his child at the 4-4 Assault Helicopter Battalion Homecoming ceremony at Fort Carson Colorado, Oct 23, 2023.
  A U.S. Army Soldier of 4th Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, pinches his daughter's cheek at the 4-4 Assault Helicopter Battalion Homecoming ceremony on Fort Carson Colorado, Oct 23, 2023.
While deployed, the soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, conducted reconnaissance operations in Iraq, Syria, and Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

At 12:45 a.m. on Monday, the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division hosted a welcome home ceremony for the soldiers at Butts Army Heliport hangar.

Families rushed to reunite with their loved ones and the joyous celebration was captured in the images above provided to FOX21 by Fort Carson.