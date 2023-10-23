(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — 145 soldiers were welcomed home overnight on Monday, Oct. 23 as they returned to Fort Carson after a nine-month deployment to the Central Command area of operations.

Courtesy: U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas

Courtesy: U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas

Courtesy: U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas

Courtesy: U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas

Courtesy: U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas

Courtesy: U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas

Courtesy: U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas

Courtesy: U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas)

While deployed, the soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, conducted reconnaissance operations in Iraq, Syria, and Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

At 12:45 a.m. on Monday, the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division hosted a welcome home ceremony for the soldiers at Butts Army Heliport hangar.

Families rushed to reunite with their loved ones and the joyous celebration was captured in the images above provided to FOX21 by Fort Carson.