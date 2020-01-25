National Guard soldiers deploy to Middle East from Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Colorado National Guard soldiers from Fort Carson are deploying to the Middle East.

Army Space Support Team 24 comprised of Colorado National Guard soldiers from the 117th Space Battalion were honored with a departure ceremony on Friday.

It’s a highly trained 6 member team who will be supporting U.S. Central Command Operations in the Middle East.

They help maximize military use of space-based assets like satellite imagery, missile warning systems, and space-based weather, but what’s unique about this team is that it’s made up of engineers to IT experts. These soldiers have regular jobs outside of the military too.

“We’re all National Guardsman, which means we’re all actually civilians and we usually hold civilian jobs so as an example, the majority of us 9:00 to 5:00 Monday through Friday, we wear civilian clothing to our jobs,” Major Eric Peterson said.

During the deployment, Army Space Support Team 24 will spend 9 months in the Arabian Gulf Region.