More than 150 soldiers return home to Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — More than 150 soldiers were welcomed home to Fort Carson Saturday.

The Fourth Infantry Division headquarters, along with more than 50 soldiers from the Utah Army National Guard, deployed to Afghanistan in November and December 2018. The 242nd Ordnance Battalion, 71st EOD soldiers are also returning from a nine-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operation.

“Total joy and it was just awesome,” Maj. Reed Markham said. “And the kids look huge. They look so big. That was a little crazy. Just looking over and seeing them and then seeing Allie and seeing the look in her eyes, and us connecting, it was just awesome. It was really cool.”