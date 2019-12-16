Monument Girl Scout hosts Christmas party for military families

MONUMENT, Colo. — After collecting toys for about a month, Girl Scout Olivia Tighe hosted a Christmas party to hand out gifts to military families this weekend.

Tighe’s dad deployed on seven tours throughout his 20 years of military service. Her goal is to relieve the stress of the holidays on families who have a deployed parent.

“We wanted to have a Christmas party to make them feel like it’s not just a gift donation, and that they have support in the community, and that they could come out and have a great time tonight, be with other military families, and just have a really great time,” Tighe said.

Donations came mostly from military families, who, Tighe believes, understand the struggle themselves.