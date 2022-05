COLORADO SPRINGS – Service members currently stationed overseas are letting their loved ones know they are thinking about them this mothers day.

U.S. Army Spc. Lana DeBakey with the 11th Combat Aviation Brigade, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Charmaine Clark, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Arola, with the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, recorded Mother’s Day shout-outs while they are currently being deployed in Kuwait. The three all have connections to the Colorado Springs area.