Military Matters: FOX21 learns the history of the Ivy Division

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson is not only made up of active duty soldiers, but also families and civilians who live and work on post.

Major General David Hodne joined FOX21 News to give us a little history about the Ivy Division.

Major General Hodne is equivalent to a governor at Fort Carson. He is responsible for the overall health, welfare of all the soldiers, families and civilians who work and live there, in addition to managing the operations of the entire installation.

As the commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, he is also responsible for the combat readiness of 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson soldiers. Currently, there are 4th Infantry Division soldiers deployed to multiple locations across the world.

The 4th Infantry Division, also known as the Ivy Division, has a rich history that stretches back to the beaches of Normandy to the valleys and hills of Vietnam, the mountains of the Hindu Kush and the streets of Iraq. The Ivy Patch has been ever present throughout the battlefield.

Since its inception on Dec. 10, 1917, when it was organized to support World War I, the 4th Infantry Division has supported every major American conflict.

According to Major General Hodne, the 4th Infantry Division’s unique blend of Stryker Infantry and heavy armor formations provides the nation a decisive capability that quickly converges, closes with the enemy, and consolidates gains faster than any other formation.

For more information about the Ivy Division, click the video above.