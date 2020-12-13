Military kids get gifts through Operation Homefront

COLORADO SPRINGS — Operation Homefront hosting their annual toy distribution event helping 40 families with over 100 kids from every military base in Colorado Springs get a few extra surprises in their stockings.

The national nonprofit distributes toys to pre-registered military families at the Operation Homefront Field Office in Colorado Springs.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to serve that have work tirelessly to serve us, we want to be there for them in their time of need because they have always been able to be there for us, in their time of need,” said Kathleen Coleman with Operation Homefront.

The organization aims to help lower ranking officials who’s budget might be a little tighter this time of year.

“It’s a ‘thank you’ it’s not because they can’t afford a present, it’s that we want to show military families that we appreciate them,” Coleman said.

