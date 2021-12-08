Local high school honors Colorado Springs native and first casualty of Pearl Harbor attack

COLORADO SPRINGS — December 7th, 1941 is a date that many say will live in infamy. It marks the day the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked.

Based on historical evidence, it is believed Petty Officer Daniel Griffin was the first casualty of the Pearl Harbor attack.

Griffin’s memory is one of great importance in Colorado Springs as he was a graduate of what is now Palmer High School. He joined the navy shortly after high school and become a navy pilot. During the attack, he saw the Japanese aircraft coming in.

He was killed in the water as he was swimming to shore.

Because of Griffin’s sacrifice, a group of Colorado Springs students have found a way to honor his memory.

