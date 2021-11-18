Inside look at Fort Carson’s 4th Infantry Division Museum

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson Visitor and Welcome Center is a combination of two museums, the 4th Infantry Division Museum and the Fort Carson Museum.

There’s a lot of history and artifacts in a place which many people do not even know about. In fact, the center was voted “Best Little Museum You Never Heard Of.”

With exhibits that are very significant to our local area, FOX21 wanted to give you an inside look at our very own collection of history.

About the Museum

The 4th Infantry Division Museum is located at Main Gate Visitor and Welcome Center off of Highway 115.

The mission of the 4th Infantry Division Museum is to collect, preserve exhibit and interpret historically significant artifacts related to the history of the 4th Infantry Division from 1917 to present. The museum is responsible for exhibiting and interpreting the history of the 4th Infantry Division and to support post education, training, research, and historical programs.