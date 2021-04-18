Honoring K-9 service members with a War Dog Memorial 5K

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A 5K acknowledging K-9 veterans and their handlers. Saturday was the 7th annual War Dog Memorial 5K on Fort Carson.

The goal of this event is to honor and remember the sacrifice service members and their K-9s are making for us.

“They are giving their lives to this too you know? They are spending 10 years serving our country and serving our people trying to keep everyone safe. I think they should be rewarded for that work, or at least acknowledged for it, they are serving just as much as we are.,” said K-9 handler SPC Jeremy Nelson.

This year there were waves for runners to follow COVID safety measures.