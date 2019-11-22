Honor Bell Foundation raising funds for new bell

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Honor Bell Foundation is working to bringing an entirely new bell to the Pikes Peak Region.

The honor bell is rung at military funerals all over Colorado and the nation. The 1,000 pound bell is cast from military artifacts from Colorado’s military servicemen and women.

The organization is raising funds to bring a new honor bell to serve at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery as well as military funerals in the Pikes Peak Region.

“For the families, when we toll the bell at their ceremony, it’s deeply moving for them. Bells have a long funerary and military tradition, and it means a great deal to them. We’re very privileged to be able to do this.”

If you’d like to donate toward bringing an honor bell to Colorado Springs click here.