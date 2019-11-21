Holiday Homecoming at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON — It was a happy scene Wednesday evening at the Mountain Post as another group of soldiers returned home from deployment.

190 soldiers returned to Fort Carson after a nine-month deployment.

The soldiers are with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division who deployed to Kuwait in February of 2019 in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Their homecoming also symbolized the end of the brigade’s deployment.

“I feel like I may cry, I’m hoping for the best,” Jonna Hopper wife of SPC Sean Hopper said.

SPC Hopper has an eight-month-old daughter named Aleeha, who he hadn’t seen since she was three weeks old. The family had been keeping in touch via FaceTime despite a nine-hour difference.

“We got a lot of catching up to do, we have to show dad she can crawl and walk on a walker,” Jonna said.

SPC Hopper says social media has made their separation a lot easier.

“I just can’t imagine not having it,” SPC Hopper said.

The family is now reunited and ready for the holiday season, their advice to others: