Hiring our Heroes Summit starts Wednesday

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The U.S. National Chamber of Commerce Foundation will host a Hiring our Heroes Summit September 18-19 to introduce transitioning service members, veterans and their families to civilian employers.

More than 100 local and national employers representing government and private agencies are scheduled to attend the two-day summit.

A social-networking event will be held Wednesday at the HUB from 5 to 7 p.m. to introduce community partners and employers to transitioning service member, veterans and spouses.

On Thursday there will be three events.

The first event will introduce a keynote speaker and panel discussion on perspectives on transition. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center.

A hiring event featuring national, state and local agencies will follow from 1 – 4 p.m. The third event is from noon to 2 p.m. at the HUB and will include Lunch-n-Learn workshops, mock interviews, resume reviews, coaching and photos. Participation in this event is required for service members who are within 18 months of their separation date from the military so they can prepare to re-enter the civilian workforce.

Service members who are considering separation from service are also strongly encouraged to attend.

To get more information, click here to register.

For more information contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-7525. After hours, call 526-5500 and ask for the On-Call Public Affairs Officer.

