(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson will continue its ‘Hiring Our Heroes Summit’ on Thursday, Aug. 31, as more than 85 employers, representing government and private businesses, will be on post as part of the career fair.

The hiring event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the William Reed Special Event Center.

To register for the summit or for more information, click here.

The career fair was also held on Wednesday, Aug. 30.