Helping the Children of Fallen Heroes

COLORADO SPRINGS — For Gold Star families, there are a few “trigger days” on the calendar. Those are the days that, for everyone else, come and go without a hitch, but for these families, it could be a birthday, an anniversary, or a holiday like Memorial Day that brings back the pain of losing their loved one in service for the country.

“They’re the ones probably taking the biggest impact of this parent being killed in the line of duty,” said Todd Baldwin, a veteran of the U.S Army and owner of Red Leg Brewing Company in Colorado Springs.

Every year for the past three years, Baldwin has hosted a 5K run at his brewery to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, an organization based in Colorado Springs that helps keep kids of military members killed in the line of duty stay engaged in sports, arts, and other activities where they interact with mentors.

“These kids have lost their biggest mentor, typically it’s the breadwinner of the family and they’re missing that guidance and support,” CEO of Angels of America’s fallen Joe Lewis said.

The organization helps the kids gain confidence outside of their home and supports them until their 19th birthday.