(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — The 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson are asking for the public’s help finding a missing soldier who was last seen in formation at Fort Carson on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m., and failed to report for duty the next morning.

According to Fort Carson, unit leadership and the family of Pvt. 1st Class Aaron Frame have been unable to contact him since and the exact cause of his departure is unknown.

Frame is described as 20 years old, with brown hair and blue eyes, 5’10”, and weighs approximately 186 pounds. Frame drives a black Kia Forte with Colorado License Plate: AYGU52.

Frame is an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team at Fort Carson.

“Fort Carson unit leaders and investigators are working closely with Aaron’s family, local law enforcement agencies, and [the] Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division to locate Aaron and expedite his safe return to the installation,” wrote Fort Carson on Friday morning, Oct. 20.

Anyone with information about Frame’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Carson Military Consolidated Police Dispatch at (719) 526-2333.