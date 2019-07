Air Force Academy doolies of the class of 2023 began the field portion of their training with a march out to Jack’s Valley Sunday.

During field training, future cadets will hone their mental, team, and physical conditioning skills–which are critical to being welcomed into the Cadet Wing as fourth-class cadets.

FOX21 photojournalist Spencer Connelly joined the cadets for part of the march, and brings us the sights and sounds.