(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Pikes Peak Center will hold the ‘Salute to Veterans’ concert. The free, family-friendly event will highlight the military’s and veterans’ significance and impact on the community.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and will feature speeches by State Senator Tony Exum and El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez. The event will feature music by the Sankey Sisters, Cous and the Brotherhood, Colorado Springs Conservatory, and Julie Bradley & Friends.

Courtesy: Pikes Peak Diversity Council

The Pikes Peak Diversity Council said the event will also increase awareness about the “pervasive suicide issue among our troops and their families,” according to the press release.

Free tickets are available here or can be picked up at the Pikes Peak Center box office.

If you or someone you know are struggling, the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, chat or text.