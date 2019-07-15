FOX21 and Operation Enduring Warrior take on Fort Carson Spartan Race

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A few members of the FOX21 staff ran in the Spartan race Saturday at Fort Carson with a group called Operation Enduring Warrior.

The non-profit honors, empowers and motivates our nation’s wounded military and law enforcement veterans through physical, mental and emotional rehabilitation.

FOX21’s Ashley Giovanna, Julia Maguire, Lauren MacDonald, and producer Taylor Bond ran with a group running in honor of a young service member that died by suicide after serving.

They say Operation Enduring Warrior can give veterans the services they need to pull through PTSD or other struggles after their time on duty.

The event happening both Saturday and Sunday. The races are about 8 miles and 25 obstacles.

To help Operation Enduring Warrior tap here.