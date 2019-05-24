Fountain-Fort Carson student unveils veterans memorial garden outside high school

A Fountain-Fort Carson High School student unveiled a one-of-a-kind memorial Thursday.

Rachel Johnson used a class project to help honor our nation’s heroes by making a veterans memorial garden.

The garden was put together in front of the high school.

Johnson had to get the approval of several departments to make the project happen. She took donations from the community for the plants, and got other classmates on board to help.

Fellow students made metal flags and plaques to place in the garden.

“My parents aren’t military, but I’ve grown up here my whole life, and so many of my friends have come during elementary school and then left and then come back and then left and come back,” Johnson said. “And so you really witness the sacrifices that these people make. I felt like I needed to do something to respect that and to honor that.”

Johnson plans to come back throughout the years to see how much her garden has grown.