Fort Carson soldiers showcase their expertise in Ivy Week competitions

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers from across the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson are showcasing their expertise in military skills this week at the Mountain Post.

It’s called Ivy Week. Soldiers and units compete individually and as teams in a variety of tournaments and competitions to strengthen unit cohesion and attempt to earn the division Commander’s Cup.

In the obstacle course, teams of six take off every 30 minutes. If they fail a particular challenge, they are assessed a penalty the whole team has to complete, and their time reflects it.

1st Lt. Wendy Martin is an aviator. She said she still has to demonstrate she’s as physically fit as ground troops to perform certain challenges.

“The point of this obstacle course today is to get everybody out there in a competition, because it is, in our situation right now, a friendly competition,” Martin said. “It’s fun to get out there and see everybody’s different athletic performance and abilities. But it also keeps in mind our military lifestyle. We are a fitness-minded lifestyle for a reason.”

Other events included team medical stakes, basketball, flag football, softball, golf scramble, marksmanship competitions, and combatives.