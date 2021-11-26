Fort Carson soldiers remember Battle of Hürtgen Forest during intense week-long training

FORT CARSON, Colo. — This Thanksgiving week, soldiers from 30 battalions took part in grueling physical training (PT) at Fort Carson in remembrance of one of the bloodiest battles during World War II.

Throughout the week, soldiers participated in the PT event in honor of the Battle of Hürtgen Forest, a fight that lasted from September through November of 1944 and resulted in nearly 6,000 causalities.

Fort Carson soldiers climb obstacles during intense PT

Soldiers were required to overcome five obstacles that demanded team negotiation and special equipment. Each team was made up of 104 soldiers in honor of the 104th birthday coming up in December.

The exercises were full of chaos, confusion, and uncertainty — all of which are part of a soldier’s daily life in the military.

Words cannot truly describe the week’s challenges. For an inside look, click the video above.