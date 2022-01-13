Fort Carson soldier to compete on 2022 U.S. Olympic Luge Team during Winter Olympics

FORT CARSON, CO — A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Fort Carson’s World Class Athlete Program will soon compete on the 2022 U.S. Olympic Luge Team in Beijing.

Sgt. Emily Sweeney, a military police officer, was chosen for the team. She has been racing in Luge for more than a decade and will soon compete in her second winter Olympics.

“I’m honestly just really proud,” said Sweeney. “No one has an easy road to get here, and I am proud of myself that I was able to push through a lot and I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the United States in Beijing.”

Sweeney will join teammates Summer Britcher and Ashley Farquharson in women’s singles.

The Suffield, Connecticut, native, said she was introduced to sliding by her older sister and winter Olympian, Megan, and has since competed on five World Cup teams, four World Championship teams and was named Junior World Champion in 2013.

In the sport of Luge athletes lay on their back, controlling sleds with their feet, while reaching speeds approaching 90 mph. Margins for winning are usually minimal, measured in hundredths to thousandths of a second.

Sweeney said she is excited for the upcoming Olympics, especially given the trials of the last year.

“The challenges have come from every angle, really,” Sweeney said. “It’s been unbelievable how many different challenges we, as a team, have had to face this year. I’m looking forward to that moment where I can just let it go and be in the moment, but that’s not going to happen until I’m in China.”