Fort Carson Soldier dies in non-combat incident in Syria

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Department of Defense announced the death of a Fort Carson Soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Spc. Alex J. Ram, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, died Feb. 1, as a result of a non-combat related incident in Syria.

“The passing of Spc. Alex Ram is an unfortunate loss for the entire Raider team,” said Col. Andrew Steadman, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. “We want to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this time of mourning. Every Soldier fills an important role in the Raider Brigade, and losing Alex is particularly tough. He brought honor to the uniform and was not only an outstanding Soldier, but a loyal friend. Alex will be deeply missed.”

Spc. Ram was assigned to the 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div.