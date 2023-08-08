(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — The Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard will end its service in 2024 after serving for more than 58 years, according to the Mountain Post. Army leaders told FOX21 News that the unit costs too much money to operate under the current Mountain Post budget.

“…While the Mounted Color Guard has a long and distinguished history of serving both Fort Carson and communities throughout the region, it has become fiscally prohibitive to maintain this operation under current funding,” according to a statement from Fort Carson.

Courtesy: FOX21 News, photo is of the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard in November 2021

The unit participates in more than 200 events and Military ceremonies every year, and soldiers of the Mounted Color Guard are a staple not only on Fort Carson but also in the community. On several occasions, the unit has been featured in parades downtown and beyond.

In November of 2021, FOX21 News got a look behind the reins of the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard, which at the time consisted of 14 soldiers, 19 horses, and two mules.

The Mounted Color Guard on Fort Carson dates back to 1965, which began the inception of the five other Military Mounted Color Guards across the U.S.

Courtesy: FOX21 News, historical photo of the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard

The unit is currently in the process of drawing down and is looking for suitable homes for the horses that have honorably served.

Have a look behind the reins of the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard here:

January 2024 is the official deactivation date for the Mounted Color Guard.