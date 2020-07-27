Forgotten no more, Korean War Armistice Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — A ceremony commemorating the 67th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice hosted by the Dutch Nelsen Chapter and the Korean War Veterans Association of Colorado Springs.

It was held in front of the monument in Memorial Park Saturday and it looked a little different than previous years showing even a pandemic can’t prevent this community from honoring their heroes.

During the ceremony bells were rung and attendees felt the toll that echos even decades later.

The program included an ensemble from the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson band playing patriotic music.

Wreaths were presented in front of the Korean War Monument in honor of those who served in the war, those killed in action, and those who remain missing in action.