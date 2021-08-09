Falcon American Legion hosts car show to benefit veterans

FALCON, Colo. — Help for veterans struggling with homelessness came through the roar of eight cylinders Sunday in Falcon.

American Legion Post 2008 in Falcon held its first car show fundraiser Sunday. The organizers were shocked by the community support, with double the cars they expected.

The American Legion post helps get veterans out of homelessness, or prevent them from getting there, by helping with things like gas and food.

The post started in 2010 and doesn’t have a headquarters of its own yet, so nearly every penny they get goes back into the community to help veterans.

On August 21, the post will host a child safety night for Falcon families.