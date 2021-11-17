Here’s why you heard explosions near the Air Force Academy Wednesday morning

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — People who work or live near the Air Force Academy should be prepared to see and hear a lot of activity as personnel conduct a force protection exercise.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, people near the Academy may see increased first responder activity, smoke from training devices, and hear simulated explosions.

U.S. Air Force Academy

Brief delays to on-base traffic and routine services are also possible.

The force protection exercise will not involve outside community organizations and is unrelated to activities that may take place on other regional military installations.