U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk met with cadets on Thursday to discuss space travel and exploration at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Musk greeted the cadet wing from the staff tower at the Mitchell Hall Dining Facility and seated the

cadets for lunch. Afterwards, Musk served as the distinguished speaker for the Academy’s Ira C.

Eaker Lecture in Arnold Hall.

In his comments, Musk shared his problem-solving philosophy, addressed the connection between military and commercial space interests, and discussed the challenges of space debris as he took questions from the cadet audience.

“It’s great to see this level of enthusiasm,” Musk said as he addressed cadets. “I think, seeing this level of enthusiasm makes me really excited about the future, and I cannot emphasize enough–fight like hell to make the future great.”

Some of the cadets also had the chance to speak with Musk directly, and to present their capstone presentations on topics like artificial intelligence for drones, autonomous systems, colonization policy and rocket cargo research.