Early Father’s Day gift for Fort Carson soldier

COLORADO SPRINGS — A very special Father’s Day for one Fort Carson soldier.

Tyler made it home just in time to welcome his first child into the world. He wasn’t originally expected to be back from deployment until late July. The problem was his wife’s due date was before then. Luckily the base he was at closed early and he flew home on June 9. A couple of days later his wife went into labor and baby Ronin was born. They are both doing well.

“For me, I kept telling myself, Tyler is not going to make it even though I really wanted him there so when I picked him up when he got back, I was like ok, I can relax a little bit. So I was very very grateful that he was there,” Jenny said.

Dad is grateful for the miracle birth of their first child. The baby was a month early weighing at 6 lbs. 3 ounces and is currently in the NICU as a precaution. He is expected to come home soon.